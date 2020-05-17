Previous
Next
When will I sea you again? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1229

When will I sea you again?

We have been informed this week that our lockdown is to continue at least till the end of the month. That would make it two and a half months! Some areas are to stay at stage 4 while others move to 3. So tired of this ......
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
336% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I’m sure you are in two minds about that decision.
May 17th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
What beautiful layers of turquoise, to offer tranquility at times like this. I've now been in self isolation for 66 days but I'm planning to be at home until there's a vaccine.
May 17th, 2020  
Anne ace
These are such tough times aren’t they Diana. We have had our lockdown ‘eased’ but some people are taking it too far now. No happy medium it seems. Chin up, as my grandmother used to say, this too shall pass. Lovely seascape here
May 17th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so hard - here I fear they are starting to lift things too quickly. of course we haven't had the level of lockdown you have had, but this weekend people have just reacted like the lifting is free-for-all and it's a real worry.
what a world this has become so quickly. thinking of you
May 17th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
They are starting to lift lockdown here but very slowly. It’s the idiots who suddenly think it’s all over and they are gathering in crowds regardless of the social distancing rules we still have! Scary times and I think it will be like this for a long time. Stay safe!
May 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise