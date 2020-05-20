Sign up
Photo 1232
Strand
although the beach is not far from where we live, it is out of the 5km radius we are allowed to move in. Apart from the fact that it is too chilly from 6-9am where we are allowed out.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3680
photos
258
followers
187
following
337% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
5th March 2020 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
strand-maybe-see-it-next-month
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture with superb layers, colors
May 20th, 2020
Marnie
ace
Gorgeous. Must be so hard for you to have to 'be good'.
May 20th, 2020
