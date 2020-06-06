Sign up
Photo 1249
The Coral tree is flowering
so I got as close as I could. That might have been the last sunshine for a while as we are expecting bad weather. Can someone please tell me why the quality looks so much better when one clicks on the photo?
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
coral-tree-up-close
