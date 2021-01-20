Previous
Simonsberg from the other side by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1477

Simonsberg from the other side

My daughter Katja enjoying her outing and snapping away too. As she is doing home office here, our outings are limited to weekends. So far five of her BA bookings have been cancelled. Now she has a booking for the 2nd of March!! We are delighted :-)
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
I am in awe of your views. Stunning! Nice to go out together.
January 20th, 2021  
