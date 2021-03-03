Previous
Roadside scene by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1519

Roadside scene

of a small herd of Zebra and one Alpaca standing in the shade. As we got out of the car, the herd started to move away from us unfortunately. Because of the jetty, I assume it is a dried out dam.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
