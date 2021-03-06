Sign up
Photo 1522
Rose and Snapdragons
which I took out of my bouquet to take some photos.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
4550
photos
283
followers
227
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
19th February 2021 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lovely-bouquet-lasted-long
amyK
ace
Really nice clarity and dof...beautiful
March 6th, 2021
