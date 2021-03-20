Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1536
Rose and Snapdragons
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
2
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4592
photos
285
followers
228
following
420% complete
11
2
3
365
Canon EOS 800D
16th February 2021 11:31am
View Info
View All
Public
View
love-the-colours
Doris J
Gorgeous, such pretty colours and textures.
March 20th, 2021
Wylie
ace
Something about a rose! and the surrounding flowers really set this one off beautifully.
March 20th, 2021
