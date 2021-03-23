Previous
Another one whose name I forgot to write down! by ludwigsdiana
Another one whose name I forgot to write down!

I love these little white flowers and meant to write the name down. It was identified here last week.
23rd March 2021

Diana

ludwigsdiana
Sally Ings ace
It's a white Scabiosa flower. They are so pretty
March 23rd, 2021  
moni kozi
Beautiful capture
March 23rd, 2021  
Denis
Beautiful colours.
March 23rd, 2021  
