Previous
Next
Photo 1544
The last of these faffed beauties
for the time being. I just bought a bunch of new ones ;-)
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4616
photos
283
followers
227
following
423% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
3rd March 2021 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
alstoemeria-topaz-studio
PhylM-S
ace
This is gorgeous!!! Loving the colors and the subtle effects... awesome!
March 28th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful
March 28th, 2021
