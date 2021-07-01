Sign up
Photo 1639
Before the bad weather came
we enjoyed a lovely lunch at Haskell wine estate.
Since Katja is not here anymore, this will be the last month of places we visited together. Also a last album for her.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
just-down-the-road
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 1st, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
What a wonderful view
July 1st, 2021
Hazel
ace
Beautiful and idyllic - imagining the lunch!
July 1st, 2021
