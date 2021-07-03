Previous
Harbour House by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1641

Harbour House

table decoration at one of our favourite restaurants in Kalk Bay. One sits behind huge glass windows over the rocks, with waves coming up the side of the building. The ocean is mostly very rough there.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Diana

