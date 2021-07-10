Sign up
Photo 1648
Our table in Harbour house
looking across False Bay. Those mountains in the background are the ones in our area e.g. Helderberg etc.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
4928
photos
286
followers
225
following
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
19th June 2021 11:59am
