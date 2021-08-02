Sign up
Photo 1671
Buffalo and Cattle Egrets
I had difficulty finding them this time as the grass was so high in their waterhole. Fortunately the egrets were there.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
