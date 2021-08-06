Sign up
Photo 1675
Battling to get through the fog
As our daytime temperatures are too high for the cold nights, we have had a lot of fog lately. The Olive grove is slowing becoming fog free.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd August 2021 8:38am
Exif
View Info
Tags
beautiful-days
moni kozi
ace
Splendid shot with the sun flare
August 6th, 2021
