Across the road from us by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1709

Across the road from us

is Meerlust wine estate. This dam has not seen so much water in the16 years that we live here.
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
John ace
What a lovely scene! The clouds are beautiful!
September 9th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Splendid scene
September 9th, 2021  
