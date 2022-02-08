Previous
The valley below by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1861

The valley below

taken from La Vierge restaurant in the Hemel en Aarde valley. There is quite a bit of traffic in the corner on the main road to the left.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Photo Details

winghong_ho
Beautiful landscape.
February 8th, 2022  
Lois ace
Lovely landscape! The restaurant has beautiful views!
February 8th, 2022  
