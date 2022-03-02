Previous
This one is titled Shipwreck by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1883

This one is titled Shipwreck

I have to start with my favourite image as they do not all work this well. I did not play around with any of the sliders and just used the image as it was. Once I know which ones I like, I could use them differently.

Ai Art Generator NightCafe
https://creator.nightcafe.studio
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Diana

Sharon Lee ace
Good one... they don't all come out well, I find people always look weird
March 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
@sugarmuser Thanks Sharon, many on this house also look weird, I just have to choose and see ;-)
March 2nd, 2022  
Babs ace
Oh I like this. I have been checking out some of the photos I have missed and I can see this will be quite addictive.
March 2nd, 2022  
