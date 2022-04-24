Sign up
Photo 1936
A teenager in front
and a Llama resting at the back. Sen on the way to Perdeberg winery.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roadside-grazing
winghong_ho
Great capture of the zebra.
April 24th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful shot
April 24th, 2022
