Photo 1950
Chenin Blanc in Autumn
this is the same field that I posted a few days ago. Taken from a major road.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
John
ace
What beautiful contrasting colors of green, red and brown. Very nice composition as well!
May 9th, 2022
