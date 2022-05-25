Previous
The road through the vineyards by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1966

The road through the vineyards

is lined with gum trees. Another grey day.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Babs ace
What a lovely autumn scene.
May 25th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely road and scene.
May 25th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful autumn scene..
May 25th, 2022  
