Photo 2107
Birds of paradise
were plentiful in the gardens.
This is the only place I have seen yellow ones, normally they are orange here.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
kirstenbosch-botanical-gardens
winghong_ho
Lovely capture. Beautiful flowers.
October 13th, 2022
Linda
Beautiful!
October 13th, 2022
