Birds of paradise by ludwigsdiana
Birds of paradise

were plentiful in the gardens.

This is the only place I have seen yellow ones, normally they are orange here.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
winghong_ho
Lovely capture. Beautiful flowers.
October 13th, 2022  
Linda ace
Beautiful!
October 13th, 2022  
