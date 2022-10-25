Sign up
Photo 2119
Proteas growing wild
in the gardens. Unfortunately with the kids around, I had no time to look out for birds.
Am late today as we just got the power back!
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6796
photos
303
followers
207
following
580% complete
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
453
2111
454
2118
2112
2110
455
2119
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
kirstenbosch-botanical-gardens
Kathy A
ace
Very pretty
October 25th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful , and so costly here in the UK if you want to buy a head or two for your flower arrangement !!
October 25th, 2022
