The view from the garden
The view from the garden

of Gordons Bay in the distance and part of False Bay.

The bushes in the foreground are all proteas, other native vegetation growing wild and of course gum trees.

It was a pretty hazy day and I could not get a clearer photo.
25th August 2023

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
