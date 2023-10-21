Sign up
Previous
Photo 2480
Country living
on a wine estate. Many of the wine farms let out cottages or rooms during the tourist season.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
de-waal
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks so similar to a hacienda that I stayed in when visiting South America.
October 21st, 2023
Wylie
ace
that looks very attractive.
October 21st, 2023
