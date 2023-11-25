Sign up
Photo 2515
Photo 2515
Looking towards Stables restaurant
and the Hottentots Holland mountains. This is the other side of my starting pic in the album.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8357
photos
306
followers
155
following
689% complete
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2507
2506
826
2514
2508
2515
2507
2509
Views
24
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
vergelegen
Chris Cook
ace
Excellent leading line…right to the front door. Those manicured gard3ns look really nice.
November 25th, 2023
Hazel
ace
A happy and inspiring photo!
November 25th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Love the pov.
November 25th, 2023
judith deacon
Beautiful place ang nice POV.
November 25th, 2023
John
ace
Very nice perspective and composition!
November 25th, 2023
