Looking towards Stables restaurant by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2515

Looking towards Stables restaurant

and the Hottentots Holland mountains. This is the other side of my starting pic in the album.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Chris Cook ace
Excellent leading line…right to the front door. Those manicured gard3ns look really nice.
November 25th, 2023  
Hazel ace
A happy and inspiring photo!
November 25th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Love the pov.
November 25th, 2023  
judith deacon
Beautiful place ang nice POV.
November 25th, 2023  
John ace
Very nice perspective and composition!
November 25th, 2023  
