Previous
The slave bell by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2550

The slave bell

which has been silent for hundreds of years with the Helderberg in the background.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
698% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Gooster
A great shot that is both poignant and beautiful.
December 30th, 2023  
Brian ace
Wonderful POV
December 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise