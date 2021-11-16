Sign up
109 / 365
Contemplating his next move
or just waiting for me to go away?
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th October 2021 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
weaver-shenanigans
Kathy A
ace
Trying to look innocent
November 16th, 2021
