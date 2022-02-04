Sign up
192 / 365
Huge painted blossom
of the green giant magnolia tree.
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5747
photos
301
followers
249
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th January 2022 12:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
magnolia-grandiflora
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous!
February 4th, 2022
Chris
ace
Beautiful image Diana
February 4th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Holy guaccamole. How big is this flower? As you say 'giant magnolia' I can't imagine it.
February 4th, 2022
