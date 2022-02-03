Previous
Beautiful old home by ludwigsdiana
191 / 365

Beautiful old home

in Tulbagh. I loved the blue shutters and lovely pink roses here.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

Christina
It is delightful!
February 3rd, 2022  
Brigette ace
gorgeous and quaint
February 3rd, 2022  
