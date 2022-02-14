Sign up
202 / 365
A Valentines Day Weaver
I thought it would be appropriate for today. Another pip camera edit.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5787
photos
303
followers
249
following
55% complete
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
1859
1857
1866
201
202
1860
1858
1867
Views
9
9
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
14th September 2021 10:55am
Tags
happy-valentines-day
Suzanne
ace
Wow!
February 14th, 2022
Wylie
ace
That’s fab. I’ll have to hunt down this Pip!!
February 14th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
awww that's terrific
February 14th, 2022
Brigette
ace
now thats sweet
February 14th, 2022
