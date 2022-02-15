Previous
The beginning by ludwigsdiana
The beginning

of my oldest orchid between the 14th and 25h of November.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Maggiemae ace
The focus and colour is so beautiful!
February 15th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful collage. I have orchid at home and flowers are reddish in color.
February 15th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely. I never get mine to reflower. But then, I'm not the most attentive orchid mom!
February 15th, 2022  
Brigette ace
lovely to see the progression
February 15th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Beautiful progression
February 15th, 2022  
Christina
So cool seeing the blooming progress :)
February 15th, 2022  
