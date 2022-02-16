Previous
All buds had opened by ludwigsdiana
204 / 365

All buds had opened

by the 27th of December, One branch is still covered with blooms.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Beautiful!
February 16th, 2022  
oh nice progress - so beautiful
February 16th, 2022  
Whoa!!! Superb!
February 16th, 2022  
