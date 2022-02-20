Sign up
208 / 365
Filmstrip of roses
which I actually wanted to post on valentines day, but forgot to.
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5811
photos
303
followers
249
following
207
1865
1863
1872
208
1866
1864
1873
Tags
photo.fun
Desi
That is very cleverly done! Beautiful
February 20th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Very interesting!
February 20th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Looks fabulous! How did you create it?
February 20th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh this is lovely!
February 20th, 2022
