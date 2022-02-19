Previous
Next
The start of the harvesting time by ludwigsdiana
207 / 365

The start of the harvesting time

all these lovely grapes will soon be in bottles.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh this looks great, and yum, red red wine
February 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise