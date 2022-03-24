Previous
A walk on the beach by ludwigsdiana
A walk on the beach

yesterday as the weather was just perfect. I don't like the heat anymore, so I go whenever it is cloudy.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Sharon Lee ace
Lovely, what a great place to walk
