241 / 365
On the beach
looking in the opposite direction from yesterday's shot, is Table Mountain. We live halfway between Strand and Cape Town which is a 20 minute drive either way.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
moni kozi
ace
Holy guaccamole!!!! Those colours!!!!!!!! And that tiny splash of red... I love love love this.
March 25th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Such a lovely scene
March 25th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
perfect beach shot - the teal sea colour makes the layers so obvious! fav
March 25th, 2022
