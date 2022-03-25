Previous
Next
On the beach by ludwigsdiana
241 / 365

On the beach

looking in the opposite direction from yesterday's shot, is Table Mountain. We live halfway between Strand and Cape Town which is a 20 minute drive either way.
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Holy guaccamole!!!! Those colours!!!!!!!! And that tiny splash of red... I love love love this.
March 25th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such a lovely scene
March 25th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
perfect beach shot - the teal sea colour makes the layers so obvious! fav
March 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise