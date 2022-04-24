Sign up
271 / 365
The last Cosmos of the season
and looking so forward to the next.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6062
photos
305
followers
242
following
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
270
1928
1926
1934
271
1929
1927
1935
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Tags
vergelegen-field-ploughed
Christina
Love the editing in this!
April 24th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful dof!
April 24th, 2022
