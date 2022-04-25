Previous
The late bloomer and photobomber by ludwigsdiana
272 / 365

The late bloomer and photobomber

I was surprised to see this rose bush with so many blooms. Others were all done with not more blossoms.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 25th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice one !
April 25th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful
April 25th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
So lovely.
April 25th, 2022  
