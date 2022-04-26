Previous
A lovely shaded spot by ludwigsdiana
273 / 365

A lovely shaded spot

while walking around in Tulbagh.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
moni kozi ace
Very beautiful capture
April 26th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture. I guess the weather was very hot.
April 26th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh that shade feels so lovely!
April 26th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely dappled shade from the beautiful tree so welcoming in the heat of the day
April 26th, 2022  
