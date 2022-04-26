Sign up
273 / 365
A lovely shaded spot
while walking around in Tulbagh.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
old-homes
moni kozi
ace
Very beautiful capture
April 26th, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture. I guess the weather was very hot.
April 26th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooh that shade feels so lovely!
April 26th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely dappled shade from the beautiful tree so welcoming in the heat of the day
April 26th, 2022
