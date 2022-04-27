Sign up
274 / 365
My favourite colour
Cosmos. They were not as abundant this year, hope for more next season.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
6073
photos
304
followers
241
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Tags
vergelegen-cosmos
Christina
Striking colour!
April 27th, 2022
