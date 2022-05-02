Previous
Another beauty in the park by ludwigsdiana
279 / 365

Another beauty in the park

was this Lady Amherst Pheasant. I have never seen one before and found the plumage amazing! As I had to shoot through the fence, I could only get the top part of the body.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Diana

Diana

Jennifer Eurell ace
What a marvellous looking creature. Is it an African bird?
May 2nd, 2022  
Annie D ace
the feathers are so amazing!
May 2nd, 2022  
Christina
Wow - it's like the drag queen of birds :)
May 2nd, 2022  
