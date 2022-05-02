Sign up
279 / 365
Another beauty in the park
was this Lady Amherst Pheasant. I have never seen one before and found the plumage amazing! As I had to shoot through the fence, I could only get the top part of the body.
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Jennifer Eurell
What a marvellous looking creature. Is it an African bird?
May 2nd, 2022
Annie D
the feathers are so amazing!
May 2nd, 2022
Christina
Wow - it's like the drag queen of birds :)
May 2nd, 2022
