Previous
Next
A closer look by ludwigsdiana
278 / 365

A closer look

at the Grey crowned Crane. I went back to a little place where they have a variety of birds and animals for children to see. As we do not have any zoo's here, it has turned into a popular venue.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
76% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
A great image with lots of detail.
May 1st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
What a beautiful bird. I love tgese colours
May 1st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
And those blue eyes...
May 1st, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
He is so fancy - and actually does look rather proud!
May 1st, 2022  
Pam ace
Amazing looking bird. It looks like a paint brush is coming out of the back of its head. Such great detail!
May 1st, 2022  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Beautiful "portrait" of a very regal looking bird :-)
May 1st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great look.
May 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise