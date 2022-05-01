Sign up
278 / 365
A closer look
at the Grey crowned Crane. I went back to a little place where they have a variety of birds and animals for children to see. As we do not have any zoo's here, it has turned into a popular venue.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
7
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6090
photos
304
followers
242
following
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
Tags
giraffe-house
Dianne
A great image with lots of detail.
May 1st, 2022
moni kozi
ace
What a beautiful bird. I love tgese colours
May 1st, 2022
moni kozi
ace
And those blue eyes...
May 1st, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
He is so fancy - and actually does look rather proud!
May 1st, 2022
Pam
ace
Amazing looking bird. It looks like a paint brush is coming out of the back of its head. Such great detail!
May 1st, 2022
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Beautiful "portrait" of a very regal looking bird :-)
May 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great look.
May 1st, 2022
