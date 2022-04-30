Sign up
277 / 365
The last home
in Tulbagh. It was a very short time there for us, but I hope you enjoyed the typical building style in the old days.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6086
photos
304
followers
241
following
JackieR
ace
Certainly did and your month view is so pretty
April 30th, 2022
Hazel
ace
Lovely! For me it has a Dutch feel - but maybe that is obvious!
April 30th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
I surely enjoyed the series. I like this style. I wanted to draw from one, but I haven't decided yet.
April 30th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
It has been a month of lovely homes in fact your calendar looks fabulous
April 30th, 2022
Anne
ace
These shots of the buildings have been fascinating and so well composed too Diana, a real joy to see them
April 30th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I always like this sort of architecture - white walls and that front approach - only in your territory!
April 30th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh Yes, they are beautiful & your calendar is superb.
April 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
