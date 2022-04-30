Previous
Next
The last home by ludwigsdiana
277 / 365

The last home

in Tulbagh. It was a very short time there for us, but I hope you enjoyed the typical building style in the old days.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Certainly did and your month view is so pretty
April 30th, 2022  
Hazel ace
Lovely! For me it has a Dutch feel - but maybe that is obvious!
April 30th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
I surely enjoyed the series. I like this style. I wanted to draw from one, but I haven't decided yet.
April 30th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
It has been a month of lovely homes in fact your calendar looks fabulous
April 30th, 2022  
Anne ace
These shots of the buildings have been fascinating and so well composed too Diana, a real joy to see them
April 30th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I always like this sort of architecture - white walls and that front approach - only in your territory!
April 30th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh Yes, they are beautiful & your calendar is superb.
April 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise