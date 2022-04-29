Sign up
276 / 365
A rose is but a rose
I found it quite amazing that there are still roses blooming here. The temperatures have dropped dramatically and winter is on it's way.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Rob Z
A beautiful shot.
April 29th, 2022
Renee Salamon
She’s lovely
April 29th, 2022
