287 / 365
Not a good shot
of the Lady Amherst Pheasant as it was far off in a dark corner of the enclosure. Just to show the beautiful tail feathers. I posted a head shot last week.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
6126
photos
303
followers
241
following
78% complete
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
1944
1942
1950
286
287
1945
1943
1951
Tags
giraffe-house
Casablanca
ace
I have never seen this variety before, what amazing colours
May 10th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The lady must have been shy !! Such beautiful colouration and feather patterns !
May 10th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colours.
May 10th, 2022
Christina
No camouflage for her!
May 10th, 2022
