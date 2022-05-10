Previous
Next
Not a good shot by ludwigsdiana
287 / 365

Not a good shot

of the Lady Amherst Pheasant as it was far off in a dark corner of the enclosure. Just to show the beautiful tail feathers. I posted a head shot last week.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I have never seen this variety before, what amazing colours
May 10th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
The lady must have been shy !! Such beautiful colouration and feather patterns !
May 10th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours.
May 10th, 2022  
Christina
No camouflage for her!
May 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise