Preening time by ludwigsdiana
288 / 365

Preening time

of these new to me ducks. They were pretty far away and the lighting was not good, but I like the shot anyway.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
moni kozi ace
I like the faded look in the grass contrasting with the sharpness of the ducks
May 11th, 2022  
