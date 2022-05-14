Sign up
291 / 365
The whole bird
which was difficult to get as it was on the go all the time! The fence did not help either ;-)
14th May 2022
14th May 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
golden-pheasant
Judith Johnson
Wow, what amazing colours
May 14th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
well done, he’s gorgeous
May 14th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super colours !
May 14th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
How many colours do they have? All the colours of a rainbow!
May 14th, 2022
Annie D
ace
They are stunning and so hard to photograph haha
May 14th, 2022
