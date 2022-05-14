Previous
Next
The whole bird by ludwigsdiana
291 / 365

The whole bird

which was difficult to get as it was on the go all the time! The fence did not help either ;-)
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
79% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Wow, what amazing colours
May 14th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
well done, he’s gorgeous
May 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super colours !
May 14th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
How many colours do they have? All the colours of a rainbow!
May 14th, 2022  
Annie D ace
They are stunning and so hard to photograph haha
May 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise