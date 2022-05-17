Previous
Such a scary looking bird by ludwigsdiana
294 / 365

Such a scary looking bird

the Trumpeter Hornbill. A medium sized bird found in warm evergreen and coastal forests in South Africa where there is an abundant fruit supply.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
