293 / 365
A species only found in Africa
between Kenya and South Africa, is the Southern ground Hornbill. It is the largest of it's kind worldwide. Taken through a fence, hence the texture.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
giraffe-house
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow what a bird!
May 16th, 2022
