A species only found in Africa by ludwigsdiana
A species only found in Africa

between Kenya and South Africa, is the Southern ground Hornbill. It is the largest of it's kind worldwide. Taken through a fence, hence the texture.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow what a bird!
May 16th, 2022  
