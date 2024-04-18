Sign up
Photo 972
Is that edible?
I had no idea what this bird wanted to do with that piece of reed. It was fascinating to watch those funny long fingers and tallons handle it.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8938
photos
299
followers
142
following
266% complete
Views
7
Album
Extras
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
purple-swamphen
